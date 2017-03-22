LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar Post-RAW Note, Comments Disabled on RAW Video, Tough Talkers - Seth Rollins
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 12:14:22 AM
- It's worth noting that the only video from this week's WWE RAW to have the YouTube comments disabled was the backstage segment with The New Day, which you can see below. It appears Big E referenced Xavier Woods being in the leaked Paige video from Friday when he asked Woods if there was something he wanted to tell them about, and that Woods had some explaining to do.



- WWE wasted another Brock Lesnar date at Monday's RAW in Brooklyn as The Beast was backstage but not used on TV. The post-show dark segment saw Paul Heyman issue an open challenge, which was accepted by Big Show. The segment saw Lesnar block a chokeslam and leave Show laying with a F5.

- Seth Rollins is featured in this new promo for the WWE Tough Talkers from Mattel:



