Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar Announced for Several Upcoming WWE Live Events and RAW Shows
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2017 - 2:19:14 PM
WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for several upcoming events leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar is now advertised for all RAW events going into the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th, except the February 13th RAW in Las Vegas because he's currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission over the failed drug tests related to UFC 200.

Lesnar's updated schedule looks like this:

* January 16th - RAW in Little Rock
* January 20th - live event in Buffalo
* January 23rd - RAW in Cleveland
* January 29th - Royal Rumble in San Antonio
* January 30th - RAW in Laredo
* February 4th - live event in Salt Lake City
* February 6th - RAW in Portland
* February 17th - live event in Dallas
* February 20th - RAW in Los Angeles
* February 27th - RAW in Green Bay
* March 6th - RAW in Chicago
* March 12th - live event in New York City
* March 13th - RAW in Detroit
* March 20th - RAW in Brooklyn
* April 2nd - WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

Lesnar is expected but not confirmed for the March 27th RAW in Philadelphia, which is the WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW.

