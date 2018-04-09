|
Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting they have confirmed with multiple sources that Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon got into a real-life verbal altercation after WrestleMania 34.
Posted in:
WWE
Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon reportedly get into a verbal altercation after WrestleMania?
By LOP
Apr 9, 2018 - 4:57:58 PM
"Details are still scarce, but we’re told Lesnar was livid when he returned to the backstage gorilla position and went off on the WWE Chairman … who was not happy about it.
Sources tell us the brief, but heated incident ended with Brock throwing the Universal Title belt — some say at Vince, some say at a wall — then walking away. No word yet on what set him off.
We’re told there’s a belief that Brock may have gone off script a little bit near the end of the match, but we’ve been unable to confirm if this is true."
