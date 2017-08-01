LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam Note, AJ Styles - SuperCard 3, WWE Main Event, Fans on Lesnar
By Marc Middleton
Aug 1, 2017 - 12:13:21 PM
- Below is the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional with WWE United States Champion AJ Styles:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans what is the most significant SummerSlam moment from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar - defeating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Title in 2002, dominating John Cena and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title in 2014, destroying Randy Orton and winning by Technical Knockout in 2016 or forcing Triple H to submit in a No Disqualification Match in 2012. As of this writing, 46% voted for 2014 while 26% went with 2002, 15% with 2012 and 12% with 2016.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Pittsburgh for this week's Main Event episode:

* Mickie James vs. Emma
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Brian Kendrick and Drew Gulak

- Paul Heyman announced during this week's RAW opening segment with General Manager that Lesnar will be leaving WWE if he loses the title at SummerSlam next month. Heyman added that he will be leaving the company with Lesnar. You can see video from the segment below. It's worth noting that Lesnar is being advertised for the August 28th RAW from Memphis and the September 24th No Mercy pay-per-view from Los Angeles. Lesnar will defend his title against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Fatal 4 Way.







