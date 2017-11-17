





Brief News On The Length Of Survivor Series, NXT Women's Championship Fatal 4-Way Promo (Video)

Survivor Series could possibly run a little over 5 hours on Sunday. While listening to the Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast, he stated that the pre-show will begin at 5PM est, with the kickoff beginning at 7pm est and as usual, the PPV beginning at 8pm est and running its usual three hours.







(video courtesy of "WWE Edited Match Cards" on YouTube) Below is a video package for the Fatal 4-Way match this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: War Games, where Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, Nikki Cross & Peyton Royce will fight for the opportunity to become the sixth NXT Women's Champion.