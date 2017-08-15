LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Brie Bella on Training for Her Return, More for Tonight's SmackDown, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 7:20:29 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Boston, the final red brand show before Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view:



- Brie Bella spoke with E! Online while at the Teen Choice Awards this past weekend and commented on returning to the ring to train for her comeback. She said:

"I actually just got back in the ring last week. We went in and trained. I feel like I'm a little far back, but I was able to do some of my missile drop kicks, which felt good. It was weird to land on these boobs, because I was never used to that. ... It felt so good to be back in the ring. I can't wait to make a comeback."

Regarding when she might return, Brie said: "I need more time. I'm hoping 2018 at some point."

- WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown, featuring Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match and more. Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/15/17

  • Brie Bella on Training for Her Return, More for Tonight's SmackDown, RAW Top 10

  • WWE Network Announces Details on SummerSlam Week Programming

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Reunite, John Cena Shows Off Lamborghini

  • WWE Stars Host Basketball Game In NYC (Photos, Video), Fans on Shane McMahon, Maryse

  • WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, Kids Predict SummerSlam Matches (Video), Finn Balor

  • WWE Clash of Champions Date & Location, Dolph Ziggler Notes, New John Cena Episode

  • WWE Congratulates The Rock, Mia Yim Talks MYC (Video), Kevin Owens Milestone

  • John Cena Movie Out, Ric Flair "Table For 3" Episode Delayed, WWE - Rocket League

  • WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before SummerSlam




    		•