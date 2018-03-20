LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Brie Bella and Triple H on Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, WWE on Tonight's SmackDown Opener
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2018 - 7:57:52 PM
- Below is new backstage video from tonight's SmackDown with Renee Young reading reactions to Daniel Bryan finally being cleared to return to the ring for WWE.



- As noted, the SmackDown General Manager will kick off tonight's show to discuss the big news from today. WWE posted the following SmackDown teaser on Bryan's opening segment:

Daniel Bryan to kick off SmackDown LIVE

Following the monumental announcement that four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition, SmackDown LIVE’s General Manager will kick off the blue brand.

What will the future hold for WWE’s “Yes!” Man? Could we see a WrestleMania return? How will this affect his role as GM? Who will he look to face first? Find out as The Road to WrestleMania continues on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C.


- Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and wrote the following on Bryan being cleared. You can read reactions from Shane McMahon and Paige plus reactions from WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Bryan himself and others in posts on the main page.




- Brie Bella posted the following on Instagram this afternoon to celebrate her husband being cleared to wrestle for WWE again:

From the moment they told him No, he was on a mission to turn that no into a YES. I can’t wait for you all to hear his journey to this moment...his dedication, his mission and his passion. My daughter is lucky to have a Daddy who never gives up and who’s truly an amazing role model. I love you @bryanldanielson so happy that you’re back at the place you love, your home away from home...the squared circle. #YesYesYes #WWE #Wrestling #AmericanDragon





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

