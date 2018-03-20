Brie Bella and Triple H on Daniel Bryan Getting Cleared, WWE on Tonight's SmackDown Opener

From the moment they told him No, he was on a mission to turn that no into a YES. I can’t wait for you all to hear his journey to this moment...his dedication, his mission and his passion. My daughter is lucky to have a Daddy who never gives up and who’s truly an amazing role model. I love you @bryanldanielson so happy that you’re back at the place you love, your home away from home...the squared circle. #YesYesYes #WWE #Wrestling #AmericanDragon

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 20, 2018 at 12:35pm PDT