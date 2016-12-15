Brian Pillman's Son Reaches Out to Former WWE Star About Learning to Wrestle

I'm not the one for New Year Resolutions and goals because I can only hope that I will continue to set goals and achieve them at any time in my life, regardless of where our Earth is in relation to the sun lol. But if you are one of those people who had a rough year or maybe you had a good one but still feel like something was missing, I encourage you all to try yoga! It has filled many of the small holes in my life; whether you crave physical fitness, peace of mind, or just being a part of a community of open hearted people.... I truly believe yoga has something to offer everyone! #flyinto2017 with me and your first class at @modoyogagreatercincinnati is free! (limit one person per class) #fly #airplane #newyear #nye #flyinbrian

A photo posted by Brian Pillman (@flyinbrian41) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:11pm PST