LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Brian Pillman's Son Reaches Out to Former WWE Star About Learning to Wrestle
By Marc Middleton
Feb 3, 2017 - 7:21:02 PM
Brian Pillman Jr. recently reached out to Lance Storm about possibly training with him at his Storm Wrestling Academy in Canada. The 23 year old is currently living in Kentucky but is looking at getting into pro wrestling.

Brian Jr. was just three years old when his father passed away on October 5th, 1997. His death was caused by a previously undetected heart condition, arteriosclerotic heart disease, which also led to the death of his father several years before. As seen below, he tweeted Storm and mentioned talking with Steve Austin about Storm's training program. Also below are a few Instagram posts from the son of the former WCW Tag Team Champion.
















I'm not the one for New Year Resolutions and goals because I can only hope that I will continue to set goals and achieve them at any time in my life, regardless of where our Earth is in relation to the sun lol. But if you are one of those people who had a rough year or maybe you had a good one but still feel like something was missing, I encourage you all to try yoga! It has filled many of the small holes in my life; whether you crave physical fitness, peace of mind, or just being a part of a community of open hearted people.... I truly believe yoga has something to offer everyone! #flyinto2017 with me and your first class at @modoyogagreatercincinnati is free! (limit one person per class) #fly #airplane #newyear #nye #flyinbrian

A photo posted by Brian Pillman (@flyinbrian41) on







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Seth Rollins Pulled from Weekend WWE Live Events, Injury Update Coming on RAW

  • WWE Hall of Famer Recently Worked at Prison In the News, The Miz and Maryse, Birthdays

  • Randy Orton Talks WrestleMania 33, Wrestling Mick Foley In 2004, WWE NXT, More (Videos)

  • Big Show Putting In Work (Photo), Scott Steiner Match & Promo from the Indies, Seth Rollins

  • Brian Pillman's Son Reaches Out to Former WWE Star About Learning to Wrestle

  • Percy Watson on Being Back for WWE NXT Commentary, Video of New Female WWE PC Recruits

  • Details on Jim Ross' "Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling" Book

  • Kevin Nash Undergoing Surgery, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, Xavier Woods

  • Injury Update on Charles Robinson, Booker T In Local Commercials, WWE Stock

  • AJ Lee Says She Was Diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder When She Was Younger




    		•