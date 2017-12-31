





Brian Pillman JR. Makes Pro Wrestling Debut

He tweeted this to Wolf after his match:



Thank you for taking care of me tonight! Wrestling is such a beautiful and exhilarating thing when the 2 people in the ring have a special bond like we had as soon as we met. You are so young yet so wise...



BLESSED is the only word I can think of right now!!! 🙏💪🔥😇 https://t.co/SZTZTZuIcc — Brian Pillman II (@FlyinBrianJr) December 31, 2017





