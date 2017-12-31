|
The son of the late great Brian Pillman, Brian Pillman Jr, made his pro wrestling debut last night in Indianapolis, taking on Jonathan Wolf.
|
WWE
Brian Pillman JR. Makes Pro Wrestling Debut
By Mike Pappas
Dec 31, 2017 - 1:55:57 AM
He tweeted this to Wolf after his match:
Pillman Jr. was trained under the guidance of Lance Storm in Calgary. Congratulations to Brian on his milestone.
