Brian Kendrick on WWE Main Event, New James Ellsworth Video, Referee Day
By Marc Middleton
Jan 24, 2017 - 1:18:31 AM
- As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Below is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans:
- WWE taped the following Main Event matches last night in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:
* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke
- WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated "Referee Day - 1/23" with this tweet yesterday:
