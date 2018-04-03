LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Brian Kendrick Update, Paige Pranks Absolution (Video), WWE NXT Road Trip Events, Dolph Ziggler
By Marc Middleton
Apr 3, 2018 - 1:52:10 PM
- WWE posted this video of Absolution leader Paige pranking Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at a WWE live event on April Fool's Day this past weekend. She gets a little help from Nia Jax and Mike Rome. The prank was that Paige missed her flight, got in trouble and was sent home. The prank was then revealed in front of the arena before Absolution's match.



- Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on Good Mythical Morning with Rhett & Link on Thursday.

- Brian Kendrick was backstage at last night's WWE RAW in Atlanta, according to PWInsider. He could be back in action soon. Kendrick has been out of action since December after suffering a broken orbital bone and nose during a match with Hideo Itami.

- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Oklahoma City, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston for May. Tickets go on sale this Friday and full details are available at NXTTickets.com.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

