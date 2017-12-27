|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE announced last night that Brian Kendrick suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken nose while taking the stiff GTS from Hideo Itami on Monday's RAW in Chicago.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Brian Kendrick Injury and Return Update, WWE Doctor Comments
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2017 - 9:04:39 PM
WWE later announced on 205 Live that Kendrick is expected to be out of action for 2 months due to the injury. Below is their updated announcement, with comments from Dr. Chris Amann.
The Brian Kendrick breaks orbital bone and nose as a result of Hideo Itami’s GTS
The Brian Kendrick sustained a broken nose and broken orbital bone in his loss to Hideo Itami last night on Raw.
The injuries occurred when Itami, the newest addition to Raw’s Cruiserweight division, struck Kendrick with his signature Go-To-Sleep.
“During a match between The Brian Kendrick and Hideo Itami, Itami performed the GTS and during that maneuver, Kendrick was struck in the left eye and the inner aspect of the nose,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “A fracture was suspected, and he was taken to a local emergency care facility in Chicago where a CT scan confirmed a diagnosis of an orbital wall fracture and a minimally displaced nasal bridge fracture.”
The orbital wall fracture penetrated the maxillary sinus without muscle or nerve entrapment, Amann explained. At this time, the injury appears nonsurgical.
“We will be following it closely and making sure everything heals appropriately and that surgery’s not needed,” Amann said.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Paige Possibly Injured at WWE Live Event (Photo, Video)
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final 2017 Episode on Christmas?, 2017 Totals
New Video from The Street Profits, Chad Gable on Next Week's Title Shot, WWE Stock
Hideo Itami Uses Another Finisher After GTS Injury, Fans on AJ Styles, Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan
WWE SmackDown Social Score, Issues for The Zo Train, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
Charlotte Flair on Redefining Women's Wrestling, Who She Is, Her Dad's Retirement
Brian Kendrick Injury and Return Update, WWE Doctor Comments
Kevin Owens on Defeating AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar RAW Return Promo, Fans on SmackDown
More on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, Summer Rae BTS Photo Shoot Video, SmackDown Top 10
Jinder Mahal Talks WWE US Title (Video), How Old Is Goldberg Today?, Jimmy Fallon