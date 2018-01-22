LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Bret Hart on Missing RAW, Luke Gallows Does The Fink Impersonation (Video), Drew Gulak
By Marc Middleton
Jan 22, 2018 - 7:28:09 PM
- Below is video of Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to preview tonight's RAW 25 show. They also talk with Drew Gulak, who is excited about meeting WWE Legends.



- WWE posted this video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Luke Gallows backstage at the Manhattan Center tonight. Gallows does his best impersonation of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel.



- WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart posted the following on Instagram about missing tonight's RAW 25th Anniversary special. As noted, The Hitman had a hand surgeon flying into Calgary from Paris and was unable to make RAW due to that meeting. He reportedly sent a text message directly to Vince McMahon to explain why he couldn't make the show.

I’m sorry I’m not there for #Raw25. I wish I was able to make it. I know I’ve had my fair share of memorable moments on the show. Here’s to another 25 years of Monday Night Raw.





