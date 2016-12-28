Posted in:
WWE
Bret Hart Praises Nikki Bella, Tajiri's WWE 205 Live Debut Revealed, Alexa Bliss
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 9:54:21 AM
- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri will make his WWE 205 Live debut on the first episode of 2017, taking place next Tuesday night from Jacksonville, FL. Below is a promo for his return:
- SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is receiving some props after popping her arm back into place while retaining over Becky Lynch on last night's SmackDown. The injury apparently happened while Becky was working on her arm. No word yet on if this is a real injury or if the former gymnast was working the crowd. Bliss kept working and popped the arm back into place before finishing the match. Below are a few photos:
- As seen below, 71% of fans on Twitter gave the final SmackDown of 2016 a thumbs up with over 2400 votes:
- It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is getting involved in the Natalya vs. Nikki Bella feud as he had this exchange with Nikki after last night's SmackDown:
