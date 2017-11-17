Bret Hart Comments On Punching Vince McMahon After The "Montreal Screwjob", Explains Why He Got Into The Wrestling Business, Speaks On Smith Hart's Passing & More







By Andrew Thompson Nov 17, 2017



Wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, Bret "The Hitman" Hart recently sat down with Toronto Metro News and the two parties went over a number of interesting topics. Hart discussed the famous "Montreal Screwjob" and went in detail about the events that occurred following that. Hart also discussed what he is up to currently and more.Here are the highlights:Bret On What He Is Up To Now:"My life is pretty routine. I've got three grand-kids and I live a pretty healthy, comfortable life up here in Calgary. I'm having a good time in this world."Bret On His Brother, Smith Hart's Unfortunate Passing:"I want to drive the message home to men out there: don't be afraid to go to your doctor and ask for your PSA level to get checked. It's critical, do your wife, your kids, your family a favor. Just go and get the blood work done."Why He Got Into The Business:"I got into wrestling to make some money, see the world and meet girls. I accomplished that. Those were my initial goals. When I look back on everything, I'm really amazed by my career. I had so many wonderful guys that I worked with and great matches, that's what was most important to me and the fans. I had a great fan-base across the country and around the world."The "Montreal Screwjob" & Punching Vince McMahon:"It was only one punch but it was such a beautiful punch. Of all the things I've ever done in my life, it was the sweetest, most beautiful punch anyone could ever throw, it was just amazing. The whole memory of it brings a smile to my face, I just maybe wish that I'd mopped the floor with Triple H and Shawn Michaels both at the same time right after, that would have been ideal. To be lied to and screwed over legitimately by people that I had worked so hard for, I think it's always been a black eye on them, not me. Everything I said was true, everything that I said happened, it happened the way it did. I think what it really amounted to was a case of Vince and he's a very macho kind of guy. He wanted to back me down in front of everybody in the dressing room and show that he was the boss and save face, so he took it upon himself to put himself in a physical situation, which was laughable."