

WWE Posted in:

Bray Wyatt's Wife Files for Divorce, Alleges Affair with JoJo

By

Jun 12, 2017 - 5:59:39 PM



By Marc Middleton Jun 12, 2017 - 5:59:39 PM



Wyatt filed a counter-petition for divorce in Hernando County to request an injunction that would force his wife to keep quiet about the situation. Wyatt claims Samantha made "defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation." Samantha responded and said Wyatt's allegations are an "attempt to pull the wool over the public's eyes when his antics and affairs become more public." Her response to his injunction request included the following:



"It is a shame that the Husband would make such false claims and attempt such media gaming. Ms. Rotunda will not only prove Husband's allegation and claims are nothing more than a media ploy and endeavor to create an offense to defend his adultery and misdeeds. ...Husband's deceitful allegations and defamatory statements are decidedly an attempt to pull the wool over the public's eyes when his antics and affairs become more public."



Samantha has hired high-profile Miami lawyer Ray Rafool. He told The Daily Mail that he has phone records showing Wyatt is maintaining "continuous contact" with JoJo. Rafool described his client as "disappointed" with the pending divorce. He said:



"Samantha is saddened by the divorce as she and the husband have been together since college (Troy University in Alabama). But she hopes that all may be resolved amicably and as soon as possible so that she and their daughters may move forward with their lives."



Wyatt's lawyer, Jim Knox of Hernando County, issued this statement:



"I do represent Mr. Rotunda in his dissolution of marriage case in Hernando County, Florida. As you know, these cases involve the private lives of the participants and sometimes unpleasant disputes. I would ask that you respect the privacy of both litigants in this matter and I have no other comments to make."



Wyatt and Samantha were college sweethearts and have been married for 5 years. JoJo in the past has been linked to Jesse White, former WWE developmental talent and son of Leon "Vader" White. JoJo refused a request for comments while Samantha referred questions to The Daily Mail.



Samantha's petition notes that the two were separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, ages 6 and 4. Samantha is asking the judge to award her their marital home, child support and alimony. She also wants custody of their children for a majority of the time.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More The UK's Daily Mail reports that Bray Wyatt's wife Samantha Rotunda has filed for divorce in the state of Florida, accusing Wyatt of having an affair with RAW ring announcer JoJo Offerman.Wyatt filed a counter-petition for divorce in Hernando County to request an injunction that would force his wife to keep quiet about the situation. Wyatt claims Samantha made "defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation." Samantha responded and said Wyatt's allegations are an "attempt to pull the wool over the public's eyes when his antics and affairs become more public." Her response to his injunction request included the following:"It is a shame that the Husband would make such false claims and attempt such media gaming. Ms. Rotunda will not only prove Husband's allegation and claims are nothing more than a media ploy and endeavor to create an offense to defend his adultery and misdeeds. ...Husband's deceitful allegations and defamatory statements are decidedly an attempt to pull the wool over the public's eyes when his antics and affairs become more public."Samantha has hired high-profile Miami lawyer Ray Rafool. He told The Daily Mail that he has phone records showing Wyatt is maintaining "continuous contact" with JoJo. Rafool described his client as "disappointed" with the pending divorce. He said:"Samantha is saddened by the divorce as she and the husband have been together since college (Troy University in Alabama). But she hopes that all may be resolved amicably and as soon as possible so that she and their daughters may move forward with their lives."Wyatt's lawyer, Jim Knox of Hernando County, issued this statement:"I do represent Mr. Rotunda in his dissolution of marriage case in Hernando County, Florida. As you know, these cases involve the private lives of the participants and sometimes unpleasant disputes. I would ask that you respect the privacy of both litigants in this matter and I have no other comments to make."Wyatt and Samantha were college sweethearts and have been married for 5 years. JoJo in the past has been linked to Jesse White, former WWE developmental talent and son of Leon "Vader" White. JoJo refused a request for comments while Samantha referred questions to The Daily Mail.Samantha's petition notes that the two were separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, ages 6 and 4. Samantha is asking the judge to award her their marital home, child support and alimony. She also wants custody of their children for a majority of the time.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here