Posted in: WWE
Bray Wyatt WWE Title Plates Video, WWE Couples Tournament Ends, Slater and Rhyno
By Marc Middleton
Feb 15, 2017 - 11:00:28 PM
- As seen below, new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt received his custom title plates backstage at this week's SmackDown:



- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Anaheim saw Heath Slater and Rhyno defeat Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

- WWE fans voted Renee Young and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose as their favorite company couple in the Valentine's social media tournament that wrapped yesterday. They beat Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella in the finals.




