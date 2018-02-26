|
- Apple released this promo for the Elimination Chamber match in the new WWE Mayhem mobile game, available now on iTunes:
Posted in: WWE
WWE
Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Ronda Rousey on Her Contract Signing, WWE Mayhem Game
By Marc Middleton
Feb 26, 2018 - 4:08:42 PM
- It looks like Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is still on for WrestleMania 34 after last night's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Braun eliminated Miz in last night's Chamber main event and also eliminated him in the Gauntlet Match on last week's RAW. It will be interesting to see how they further the feud on tonight's RAW.
- As noted, Ronda Rousey's RAW contract signing at Elimination Chamber ended with a slap from Stephanie McMahon after Rousey put Triple H through a table, all to set up the big tag match with Rousey's mystery partner at WrestleMania 34. The former UFC Champion took to Twitter and Instagram after the show and wrote the following:
Thank you Las Vegas for the passion and support last night...
