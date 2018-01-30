Posted in: WWE Braun Strowman on Taking Out Kane, Bayley on WWE Main Event, RAW 25 Behind-The-Scenes
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 10:29:41 AM
- WWE just released this behind-the-scenes video from last week's big RAW 25 event in New York City:
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Philadelphia for this week's Main Event episode:
* Bayley vs. Sonya Deville
* Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher
- Monday's WWE RAW opening match saw Braun Strowman quickly defeat Kane in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match at February's Chamber pay-per-view. Braun tweeted the following after easily destroying Kane: