Posted in: WWE Braun Strowman on Kane, WWE Plugs John Cena TV Appearances, Enzo Amore - 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Dec 5, 2017 - 1:23:25 AM
- Below is RAW Fallout video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore congratulating Drew Gulak on earning the shot to face Rich Swann to crown a new #1 contender next Monday. Enzo says he will talk more when he gets back from this week's red brand tour of Abu Dhabi & India, indicating he won't be on WWE 205 Live this week. The video ends with Gulak being put in charge of The Zo Train while Enzo is gone.
- WWE promoted two John Cena TV appearances during this week's RAW - Wednesday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Thursday morning on NBC's Today show. The WWE free agent will be appearing on these shows to promote the "Ferdinand" animated movie that comes out this week. No official word yet on when Cena will be back to WWE TV but he's scheduled to return to the ring against WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns at the December 26th WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.
- As noted, Kane vs. Braun Strowman has also been announced for next Monday's RAW from Cleveland. Braun tweeted the following after the match was confirmed:
Next week I walk through fire and brimstone to dine in hell. #Raw