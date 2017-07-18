LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Braun Strowman on Crashing the RAW Main Event, Post-RAW Note, Elias Samson Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 11:01:41 AM
- As noted, next week's WWE RAW from Washington, DC will feature Elias Samson vs. Finn Balor in a No DQ match after Samson smashed his guitar over Balor's head on this week's show. In the Fallout video below, Samson ignores a question from Mike Rome and kisses what's left of his guitar.



- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Nashville went off the air. After Braun Strowman left Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe laying, referees came in to check on both of them. Joe left first and Reigns then left as his music played.

- Speaking of Braun's return on last night's RAW, he tweeted the following after crashing the main event:




