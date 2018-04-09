LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman on Choosing Nicholas, Dana White on Ronda Rousey's Debut, Mojo Rawley
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 6:16:28 PM
- As noted, new RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas is the young son of WWE referee John Cone. Below is video of Nicholas and Braun talking to Mike Rome after the big win at WrestleMania 34. Braun says something about the energy in New Orleans and something in his heart told him that this was the right partner for him. Nicholas says he enjoyed the win and it will be interesting to see what the kids say to him at school.



- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on eliminating former partner Zack Ryder during the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, which was won by Matt Hardy:




- As noted, UFC President Dana White was at WrestleMania 34 to cheer on Ronda Rousey. ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne tweeted the following comments from Dana on Ronda:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE WrestleMania 34 Report 4/8/17

  • Video: WWE Announces Superstar Shakeup Two-Day Event

  • John Cena's First Tweet Since Loss to The Undertaker, WWE 24 Video, Cruiserweights on RAW?

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 4/9/18

  • Possible Spoilers on a Major Return and a Call-Up at Tonight's WWE RAW In New Orleans

  • Roman Reigns Injury Update, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy Photo, Cedric Alexander's Title Plates

  • Jinder Mahal on Ending Rusev Day, More for Tonight's WWE RAW, WWE Stock

  • WWE Announces New Contract for Brock Lesnar, Steel Cage Match Set with Roman Reigns

  • WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, Greatest Royal Rumble Announcers, WrestleMania 34 Recap

  • WWE Co-Presidents Talk WWE Network, WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey, PPV Changes, More



    		•