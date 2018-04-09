Posted in: WWE Braun Strowman on Choosing Nicholas, Dana White on Ronda Rousey's Debut, Mojo Rawley
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 6:16:28 PM
- As noted, new RAW Tag Team Champion Nicholas is the young son of WWE referee John Cone. Below is video of Nicholas and Braun talking to Mike Rome after the big win at WrestleMania 34. Braun says something about the energy in New Orleans and something in his heart told him that this was the right partner for him. Nicholas says he enjoyed the win and it will be interesting to see what the kids say to him at school.
- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on eliminating former partner Zack Ryder during the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, which was won by Matt Hardy:
- As noted, UFC President Dana White was at WrestleMania 34 to cheer on Ronda Rousey. ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne tweeted the following comments from Dana on Ronda:
Dana White on @RondaRousey WWE debut: "She has always loved professional wrestling and now she gets to have a blast being a part of it. She will be great at ANYTHING she sets her mind to doing. I thought she was incredible tonight and I'm happy for her.”