Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman on Attacking Triple H, Alexa Bliss Video, Baron Corbin and The Miz
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 5:15:17 AM
- WWE posted this video of a despondent RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss following her loss to SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series:



- As noted, Braun Strowman and Triple H won the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Survivor Series for Team RAW but the show ended with Braun attacking Triple H. Braun tweeted the following after the show:




- WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following after their Survivor Series match, which Corbin won by pinfall:







