Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman at Funko HQ, Mick Foley - WrestleMania 34 Note, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2018 - 4:12:19 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Bakersfield:



- Braun Strowman will be appearing at the Funko HQ in Everett, Washington on Saturday, February 24th. WWE will host a live event at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett later that night. Funko HQ will open early that day for the Braun appearance, which is scheduled to run from 9am until 11am. WWE Pop! figures will be for sale but fans can also bring their own figures to be signed. There is a limit of one autograph per person, and the event is first-come, first-served. Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will not be appearing as previously scheduled.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will not be attending WrestleMania 34 in Orlando as he will be hosting a WrestleMania VIP Viewing Party at Duffy's Tavern & Grille in Chicago that day. Foley also noted on Twitter that he will not be doing the annual WrestleMania raffle to benefit RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) this year. Previous raffles have been a success but Foley admitted on Twitter that he had trouble delivering on what was promised in the last two years. He tweeted:




