Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss SummerSlam Diary Videos, Rusev Posts Cryptic Tweet
By Marc Middleton
Aug 17, 2017 - 1:50:44 PM


- WWE will be following Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for SummerSlam Diary features this week. Above is Braun's first entry and below is the first entry from Bliss, both filmed at Yankee Stadium earlier this week.



- Rusev had fans speculating on Twitter this week with the following cryptic tweet:




