|
|
|
|
- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman sending a warning to Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Fatal 4 Way match at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Braun Strowman Sends Warning (Video), WWE SmackDown Main Event, Kairi Sane
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 6:20:03 PM
- As noted, Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane worked her first WWE NXT live events at shows this past weekend in Florida. She tweeted the following on making her yellow brand arrival:
- Below is video of Cathy Kelly announcing John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match for this week's WWE SmackDown:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Title Changes Hands on Tonight's WWE RAW from Boston (Photos, Videos)
Two More Title Matches Confirmed for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View
Update on Ric Flair's Health Issues, Manager Says Long Road Ahead
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 8/14/17
WWE SummerSlam Match Taking Place on Tonight's RAW, Sasha Banks Talks Nia Jax (Videos)
Samoa Joe Sends Warning (Video), New WWE NXT Live Events, WWE Stock Down
More on Tonight's RAW (Video), Fans on SummerSlam Matches, Kurt Angle - Jason Jordan
Braun Strowman Sends Warning (Video), WWE SmackDown Main Event, Kairi Sane
What Airs After Tonight's RAW, WWE Stars Pose with NBA Trophies, WWE Music Power 10
Michael "PS" Hayes on Ric Flair's Condition, SmackDown Star Turns 36, Steel Steps Top 10