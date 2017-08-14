LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman Sends Warning (Video), WWE SmackDown Main Event, Kairi Sane
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 6:20:03 PM
- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman sending a warning to Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their Fatal 4 Way match at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday:



- As noted, Mae Young Classic competitor Kairi Sane worked her first WWE NXT live events at shows this past weekend in Florida. She tweeted the following on making her yellow brand arrival:




- Below is video of Cathy Kelly announcing John Cena vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match for this week's WWE SmackDown:




