Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman Says He Wants To Put "Get These Hands" On A T-Shirt
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 8, 2018 - 5:42:29 PM
Last week on Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman dismantled former SmackDown Live Tag-Team Champions, Heath Slater & Rhyno. Prior to Strowman destroying both men, he told Heath Slater to stop being a cheerleader on the outside or Heath could "get these hands" like Rhyno currently was.




While the "Monster Among Men" guest appeared on ESPN Radio's J&J Show, he stated that he hopes to get his new phrase put on a t-shirt.

Strowman: “It blows my mind a lot of times because I don’t think about the stuff that I say half the time. Most of the stuff that comes out of my mouth is just random garbage and for some odd reason I’ll hit one that strikes a nerve with everyone every once in a while like I did this past Monday. Who knows what’s going to happen now? I’m petitioning for a ‘get these hands’ t-shirt.”

