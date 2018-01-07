LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman Reveals His Favorite Part About Being A WWE Superstar
By Andrew Thompson
Jan 7, 2018 - 8:41:03 PM
The "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman, was the most recent guest on ESPN Radio's J&J show. During a particular portion of the interview, Strowman was asked to share the best part about being a WWE superstar and here's what Strowman had to say:

"When it comes to the kids, I always have time for them. Literally, that is my favorite part about being a WWE superstar is the influence that we get to [have] with the little ones. Just seeing their faces, walking around the arena now that, per se, I’m more liked by the crowd and almost a good guy. Just on my way out of the ring high-fiving the kids, just the looks on their face. I mean, it’s really, really special. There’s so many opportunities to open a kid’s eyes and show them a window of things that they’re not used to seeing."

