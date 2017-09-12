LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman Reacts to Dominating on RAW, Xavier Woods Note, Road Warrior Hawk
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 9:04:26 AM
- Xavier Woods revealed in this new "UpUpDownDown" video that the UUDD ring gear worn by his WWE 2K17 MyCareer character will be used in real life soon.



- Today would have been the 60th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Hawk. The two-time WWE Tag Team Champion passed away on October 19th, 2003 at the age of 46. He passed away in his sleep at home due to a sudden heart attack. The Road Warriors were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after his big night on last night's RAW in Anaheim. After destroying WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in an in-ring segment, Braun later dominated John Cena in a singles match that Cena won by disqualification after Braun used the steel ring steps.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE NXT Tapings Delayed, Triple H Welcomes Shayna Baszler & Kairi Sane, Reigns vs. Cena Promo

  • WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane Hype MYC Finals, Tye Dillinger

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 9/12/17

  • WWE RAW Viewership Delayed, Carmella Responds to Criticism, Total Bellas, WWE Stock

  • Stephanie McMahon Reveals Mae Young Doll, Red Carpet Video and Photos from Las Vegas

  • WWE Story Time Season Two Preview, Jerry Lawler Wrestling This Weekend, RAW Top 10

  • Mick Foley Talks Knee Replacement This Week, Recovering from Recent Hip Replacement, More

  • Backstage News on Why Asuka Is Going to the WWE RAW Brand

  • WWE Hall of Famer at The MYC Finale, Christmas RAW Update, John Cena's "Auto Geek"

  • Triple H Hypes MYC Finale, Vince McMahon In WWE 2K18, More on Tonight's SmackDown



    		•