Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair

Every single woman who competed tonight, in victory or defeat, proved something. Tonight wasn’t about surviving, it was about thriving and everyone of us did. #SurvivorSeries #SDLive 💙 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 20, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is video of TMZ Sports talking to Dave Batista about President Donald Trump and The Rock possibly running in 2020. The former WWE Champion believes Rock would make a much better president than Trump because he's smart and a decent human being, which Batista does not believe Trump is. Batista says Rock is also very patriotic and loves the country. Batista goes on to say that Trump is not a patriot and that things will tighten up once he's out of office because the NRA won't have as much say. The Animal does not believe Trump is a two-term president and mentions possibly moving with his wife & dogs to Europe if Trump runs in 2020.- Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan is planned for tonight's WWE RAW in Houston, according to PWInsider. As noted, Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor will also take place tonight.- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series last night, tweeted the following props for the women's division:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here