Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair
By Marc Middleton
Nov 20, 2017 - 5:30:10 PM
- Below is video of TMZ Sports talking to Dave Batista about President Donald Trump and The Rock possibly running in 2020. The former WWE Champion believes Rock would make a much better president than Trump because he's smart and a decent human being, which Batista does not believe Trump is. Batista says Rock is also very patriotic and loves the country. Batista goes on to say that Trump is not a patriot and that things will tighten up once he's out of office because the NRA won't have as much say. The Animal does not believe Trump is a two-term president and mentions possibly moving with his wife & dogs to Europe if Trump runs in 2020.



- Braun Strowman vs. Jason Jordan is planned for tonight's WWE RAW in Houston, according to PWInsider. As noted, Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor will also take place tonight.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who defeated RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series last night, tweeted the following props for the women's division:




