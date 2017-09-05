As if we didn't turn the whole worlds eyes on us the first two times. We gave u a third one of a kinda never to be seen again fight!!!!! We are the last of a dying breed I said it about our first two matches and I'll say it about this one as well you will never see anything think like this anywhere in the world and may never see anything like it again!!!!! I tip my hat to you #BigShow you brought the fight to me every time and have pushed me to dig deeper and deeper to find a way to beat you and I thank you because you brought 100% of the monster out in me!!!!!! #TheMonsterAmongMen #BraunStrowman #wweraw #spectacles #LastOfADyingBreed

A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:42am PDT