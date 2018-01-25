|
We noted before that The Miz defeated Roman Reigns to win the WWE Intercontinental Title on this week's RAW 25 special as he's set for a monster push to go into WrestleMania 34.
WWE
Braun Strowman Currently Scheduled for Big Title Match at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Jan 25, 2018 - 11:12:14 AM
The current plan is for The Miz to defend the title against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is why Miz won as clean as possible, as the Intercontinental Title match is planned to be one of the biggest matches in New Orleans.
There are people in WWE who believe Strowman should defeat Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble to become champion. No word yet on what direction Vince McMahon will go but after RAW 25 he was not thinking of Braun as Universal Champion.
