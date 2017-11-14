LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman Appears from Ring Hole (Video), Fans on Final Team Members, SmackDown Promo
By Marc Middleton
Nov 14, 2017 - 10:48:53 AM
- As noted, Braun Strowman ended this week's WWE RAW in Atlanta by powerslamming Kane through the mat. While there was no dark main event after RAW, WWE did film this segment with The Monster Among Men rising from the hole in the ring:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar was the more shocking fifth Survivor Series team member. As of this writing, 84% voted for Triple H for Team RAW while the rest went with John Cena for Team SmackDown. Sunday's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match for the men will feature Triple H, Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Captain Kurt Angle vs. Cena, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Captain Shane McMahon.

- Below is a promo for tonight's SmackDown from Charlotte, the final show before Survivor Series, featuring Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin and tag team action with The New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.




