Posted in: WWE
Braun Strowman - Alexa Bliss Video, 2018 WWE DVD Schedule, Chad Gable Wants Justice
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 2:50:26 PM
- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss backstage with Renee Young after they were announced as the first red brand team for the Mixed Match Challenge tournament on Wednesday. Renee points out how Nia Jax has been campaigning to be Braun's partner in the tournament and asks if they are concerned about how she will react. Braun hushes Bliss and says they don't care what Nia's reaction is because the only friend Bliss needs right now is him. We noted before that Nia tweeted a negative reaction to the announcement and also lashed out at RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who made the team.



- Below is the updated list of confirmed WWE DVDs for 2018, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com:

* January 9th - Best PPV Matches of 2017 (DVD)
* January 16th - Clash of Champions 2017 (DVD)
* January 16th - 4 Kid Favorites: WWE Tag Team Collection (DVD)
* February 6th - Best of RAW & SmackDown 2017 (DVD)
* March 6th - Royal Rumble 2018 (DVD)
* March 20th - WWE NXT: Best of 2017 (DVD)
* April 3rd - RAW 25th Anniversary (DVD)
* April 17th - Double Feature: Elimination Chamber 2018 & Fastlane 2018 (DVD)

- Chad Gable says he and Shelton Benjamin deserve justice after their controversial loss to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on Tuesday night's SmackDown. He tweeted the following graphic:




