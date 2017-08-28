|
WWE announced the following today:
Booker T to Miss Tonight's RAW Due to Hurricane Harvey, Jerry Lawler on Commentary
By Marc Middleton
Aug 28, 2017 - 5:39:00 PM
Booker T to miss Raw tonight due to Hurricane Harvey, Jerry Lawler to step in
UPDATE: Memphis native Jerry "The King" Lawler will join the Raw announce team tonight in the absence of Booker T, WWE.com can confirm.
Raw commentary team member and Houston, Texas, native Booker T will not be on tonight’s show in Memphis, Tenn., due to being stranded in Houston by Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm has devastated cities along the Gulf Coast with record-breaking rainfall leaving many regions flooded.
The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to notify the WWE Universe that he and his family are safe, and directed his followers to a list of shelters for Hurricane Harvey evacuees.
WWE production team members Jim Shank and Pat Cassidy are also stranded in Houston and will miss the broadcast as well.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, through the Greater Houston Community Foundation, for those affected by the recent floods. To donate, go here.
WWE.com wishes Booker T, Shank, Cassidy and all those being impacted by Hurricane Harvey the absolute best and the utmost safety during this difficult time.
