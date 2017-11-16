





Booker T Shares His True Thoughts About Jason Jordan

Nov 16, 2017 - 5:48:14 PM



Most would think this is Booker T playing up his heel commentator role, but he recently revealed that he is not too fond of Jordan in a podcast appearance with Hughezy Entertainment.



Here's what Booker T had to say: (audio version will be below the highlight)



"I’m not a huge fan of Jason Jordan or anything like that. I’m not going to hate on him or anything like that, opportunities in this business are few and far between. I’m not heeling on him, if I like you, I like you, if I don’t like you, I don’t like you. It’s that simple. To me, he has not proved himself to be a top guy on Monday Night RAW. I don’t see one sign in the audience that says Jason Jordan is ‘my guy.’ If you ain’t got no signs out there, it tells me one thing; you ain’t that hot or people just don’t care about you. Right now, Jason Jordan is lukewarm.”



