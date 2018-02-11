





Booker T And Corey Graves Clear The Air On Their Beef With One Another

Down below is the audio from that episode with both Corey and Booker explaining the whole deal.



Corey Graves came on Booker T's "Heated Conversations" podcast and spoke to him on their real life heat. Both guys came out to say that their whole beef and the smack talk they have spoken against one another was all a work. Corey went on to say that what they have said to each other was all for fun.