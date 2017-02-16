|
|
|
|
- Below is a new WWE Supercard promo for season 3, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Book Signing Dates for AJ Lee, WWE Supercard Season 3 Promo, Big Show Photo
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 1:23:31 AM
- The following book signings have been announced for AJ Lee's "Crazy Is My Superpower" book that drops on April 4th:
* April 4th at 7pm, Book Revue in Huntington, Long Island
* April 5th at 6pm, Barnes & Noble on Warren Street in Manhattan
* April 6th at 6pm, Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ
- Big Show tweeted the following photo on Wednesday as he prepares to face NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33:
