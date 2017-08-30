LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Bobby Roode on Wanting a Title (Video), Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts to the RKO, Kevin Dunn
By Marc Middleton
Aug 30, 2017 - 10:11:09 PM
- Bobby Roode made his second main roster appearance on this week's WWE SmackDown with a win over Mike Kanellis. In the Fallout video below, Renee Young talks to Roode after the win and asks him about his goals. Roode says if you're not in this business for one reason, to become a champion, then you should think about what you're doing with your life. Roode says he's been in this business for almost 2 decades and everywhere he goes, he's been a champion. SmackDown will be no different. Roode says his goal is to become a champion and becoming champion on SmackDown will make the show that much more glorious.



- WWE Executive Vice President of TV Production Kevin Dunn recently sold 72,286 shares of company stock at an average price of $20.81 for more than $1.5 million, according to a new SEC filing. Dunn still owns 379,559 shares of WWE stock.

- This week's SmackDown ended with Randy Orton dropping Shinsuke Nakamura with the RKO after the two defeated Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the main event. Orton vs. Nakamura will take place on next week's SmackDown with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to Mahal. Nakamura tweeted the following on taking the RKO outta nowhere:







