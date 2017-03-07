LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Bobby Roode on His WWE Main Roster Call-Up, WrestleMania Dream Opponent
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:07:45 AM
WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com for a quick Q&A at this link. Below are highlights:

Q: Which brand do you prefer to move to after you get called up to the main roster - RAW or SmackDown?

A: No, I don't (have a preference). I think both brands are great and obviously, I'd rather go to the brand that suits me the most at whatever time that is (main roster call-up). Whether it be SmackDown Live or RAW, it really doesn't matter.

I think the talent is exceptional on both sides so I can sink my teeth into whatever is put in front of me in either brand so whether it's Monday nights or Tuesday nights, it really doesn't matter to me.

Q: When you step out to complete at a Wrestlemania, who would you dream opponent be?

A: There are a lot of guys that I would choose, too many to probably mention. There are some great guys there, but to answer this question which I'm sure will come up a lot of times, whoever the world champion is.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

