LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Bobby Roode on Finishing Up with WWE NXT, Nikki Bella Introduces DWTS Partner, Mojo Rawley
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 6:29:36 PM
- Nikki Bella introduces her Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev in this new video as the two traveled to Los Angeles for the premiere on September 18th.



- Mojo Rawley is headed to Dubai later this week for the Games Arabia convention at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Mojo is scheduled to appear on Friday and will likely be doing other promotional appearances while in the city.

- As noted, Bobby Roode's WWE NXT Farewell Tour took place at weekend live events outside of Florida. The SmackDown Superstar defeated The Velveteen Dream on Thursday in Rochester, lost to NXT Champion Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat with Andrade "Cien" Almas in St. Catharine's on Friday and defeated Dream at the show in Toronto on Saturday. Below are comments from Roode along with a post-match promo he cut on Friday:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nikki Bella - RAW Update, Triple H Speaks at The MYC (Video), Goldust on Bray Wyatt

  • Mae Young Classic Bonus Match (Video), What Happened After RAW, Jason Jordan on Roman Reigns

  • WWE Confirms Asuka's Brand (Video), Nikki Bella Backstage at RAW (Video), Next Week's RAW

  • 9/11 Tribute on RAW (Video), Chris Jericho on USA Network Show Tonight, Sin City SmackDown

  • John Cena Makes Wellness Policy Jab, Dash Wilder on Main Event, Chad Gable on Jason Jordan

  • Post-Surgery Update on Mick Foley, WWE SmackDown Superstar Back on the Road This Week

  • Dolph Ziggler on Being Re-Introduced, WWE Tribute to The Troops Update, Erick Rowan

  • Kevin Owens on Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho on Conor McGregor - WWE (Video), Summer Rae

  • The Miz and Maryse Announce First Child on Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

  • WWE Hypes MYC Finale, AJ Styles - Tye Dillinger Exchange, The Usos - CFO$ Video



    		•