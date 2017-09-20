Posted in: WWE Bobby Roode Wins Another Dark Match, Paul Heyman - Tommy Dreamer Exchange, Total Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Sep 20, 2017 - 1:59:36 PM
- Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for tonight with Daniel Bryan questioning Brie Bella's choices for their baby registry:
- The dark match before last night's WWE SmackDown in Oakland, California saw Bobby Roode defeat Mike Kanellis in a squash. This was the same dark match that took place before last week's SmackDown tapings. Roode also defeated Kanellis in a TV match on the August 29th SmackDown. It's worth noting that Maria Kanellis was not with Mike this week.
- Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer had this Twitter exchange after Dreamer tweeted about trying to book an old venue that the original ECW used to run:
I just called an OLD ECW venue I asked if they were interested in a wrestling event They said wrestling is banned since ECW@HeymanHustle