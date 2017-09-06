|
- Below is video of a special look at Bobby Roode from last night's WWE SmackDown. Roode did not appear on the show but he did defeat Mike Kanellis in the pre-show dark match.
Bobby Roode - SmackDown Notes, The Usos Pick Stipulation, AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger
By Marc Middleton
Sep 6, 2017 - 12:10:54 PM
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have picked the stipulation for The New Day's rematch from SummerSlam - a Street Fight. The match will take place on next Tuesday's Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas, which will also feature Naomi's rematch from SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.
- Speaking of next week's Sin City SmackDown in Vegas, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles has granted a title shot to Tye Dillinger for the show. Below is a photo from their backstage segment on last night's SmackDown following Tye's loss to Baron Corbin, who won after a cheap shot.
