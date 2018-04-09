|
Former World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley made his WWE return on tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 edition of RAW in New Orleans. He took out Elias in a quick segment.
Bobby Lashley Makes WWE Return on Tonight's RAW (Photos, Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 9:47:46 PM
Lashley last wrestled for WWE in 2007 and was released in February 2008. He's worked with TNA or Impact Wrestling off & on since then, and has focused on his MMA career.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's big return:
