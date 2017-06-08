LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Blind Taste Test at the WWE PC (Video), Matches for WWE's MSG Return, Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Jun 8, 2017 - 11:12:08 AM
- Below is video of WWE Performance Center coaches Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley and Johnny Saint participating in a blind taste of authentic Chinese cuisine. WWE's Chinese recruits, Sasha Banks and others make appearances as well.



- The second SmackDown brand match has been added to the WWE RAW live event from Madison Square Garden on July 7th - AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. R-Truth vs. Goldust has also been added. Below is the updated card for that night:

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson with Luke Gallows
* Dean Ambrose vs.WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
* The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus
* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley
* Goldust vs. R-Truth
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

- Speaking of Sasha, she agreed with a fan on Twitter when asked if the logo for WWE's Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view resembles male private parts. The logo has been the subject of a lot of jokes from fans on social media in the past week. You can see the exchange below:







