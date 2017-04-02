LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Bill Goldberg on What's Next for Him, Post-Takeover Asuka Video, Chris Jericho
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 3:17:46 PM
- Below is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka after her win over Ember Moon at "Takeover: Orlando" last night. Kayla Braxton asks who's next for Asuka but she doesn't seem too worried about the competition.



- Below is a new WWE 360 interview with Renee Young talking to WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho about some of his past WrestleMania moments.



- WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg wrote the following in response to a fan that asked what's next after tonight's WrestleMania 33 match against Brock Lesnar. As noted, Goldberg's current WWE deal is set to expire after tonight and there's been no confirmation on a new deal being signed.




