Posted in: WWE
Bill Goldberg - WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, WWE Coach Turns 37, Aiden English
By Marc Middleton
Nov 13, 2017 - 6:16:39 PM
- Below is a new preview for the WWE 24 special on Bill Goldberg that premieres tonight on the WWE Network after RAW:



- WWE trainer Sara Amato (Sara Del Rey) turns 37 years old today while former WCW star Ice Train turns 50.

- WWE posted this video of Aiden English interacting with the crowd at a recent WWE live event. English spent most of the recent European tour in the corner of Rusev.




