Posted in: WWE
Big Women's Match Set for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 11:11:06 PM
RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on tonight's show that the first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match will take place at the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

No word yet on participants for the women's Rumble match but we will keep you updated. The match will likely feature female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown but there may be a few WWE NXT Superstars in there as well.

Below is the updated Rumble card coming out of tonight's RAW:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Participants TBA

All-Women's Royal Rumble Match
Participants TBA

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

