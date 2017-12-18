|
RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced on tonight's show that the first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match will take place at the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Big Women's Match Set for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 11:11:06 PM
No word yet on participants for the women's Rumble match but we will keep you updated. The match will likely feature female Superstars from RAW and SmackDown but there may be a few WWE NXT Superstars in there as well.
Below is the updated Rumble card coming out of tonight's RAW:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Participants TBA
All-Women's Royal Rumble Match
Participants TBA
Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title
Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
