Posted in: WWE
Big WWE Replica Displayed In Orlando Today, SmackDown Top 10, Rob Schamberger - Axxess
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 12:20:51 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis:



- WWE artist Rob Schamberger announced today that he will be set up inside WrestleMania 33 Axxess this year instead of live painting outside of the WrestleMania Superstore. In addition to dozens of signed and unsigned prints available, Schamberger will be selling an exclusive Four Horsewomen print signed by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Fans will also be able to purchase a signed copy of BOOM! Studios' "WrestleMania Special" comic book, featuring cover art by Rob. He will also be painting a piece on Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, which will be filmed for WWE's "Canvas 2 Canvas" YouTube series. Below is Rob's Axxess schedule for this year:

* 6-10 p.m. Thursday, March 30
* 5-9 p.m. Friday, March 31
* 8 a.m.-12 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.; and 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 1
* 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, April 2

- As seen below, Shinsuke Nakamura and other WWE NXT Superstars were with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer today as a 12-foot tall WWE Title belt was revealed on the shore of Lake Eola to celebrate WrestleMania 33 season.







