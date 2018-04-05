LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Big Update on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 7:30:03 AM
It looks like WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is headed back to the UFC.

UFC President Dana White appeared on Fox Sports' UFC Tonight show yesterday to promote UFC 223 and was asked about The Beast returning to the Octagon.

"Yeah," Dana responded. "Brock Lesnar's coming back. I don't know when but yes he is."

Lesnar's current WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, where he will face Roman Reigns in the main event. There's been talk of WWE working on signing Lesnar to a new contract but that has not been confirmed.

Lesnar's last UFC fight came on July 9th, 2016 - a win over Mark Hunt. That win was later overturned to a no contest due to failed drug tests related to the fight. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion currently has a MMA record of 5 wins, 3 losses and 1 NC.

White is asked about Lesnar at around the 7 minute mark in the video below:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Full Details and Video for the Third Season of Total Bellas

  • Backstage Talk on John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34

  • Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Others Announced for the WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing Inductees Revealed for This Year

  • Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" on Saturday Night

  • Big Update on Brock Lesnar Possibly Returning to UFC

  • WWE Announces Brackets for Various WrestleMania 34 Axxess Tournaments

  • WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Confirmed for The Network, Kickoff Pre-show Announced

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Show Before WrestleMania 34?

  • Several Live Episodes of WWE Now Announced for WrestleMania 34 Week



    		•